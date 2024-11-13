BREAKING: NEHU appoints Pro-VCs for Shillong & Tura campuses; students react

The Vice-Chancellor of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Meghalaya, Prabha Shankar Shukla appointed Pro-VCs for the Shillong and Tura campuses today, Wednesday, November 13.

According to Hub News, Prof Sherwin May Sungoh was appointed the VC for the Shillong campus, and Dr Fameline K Marak has been appointed the VC for the Tura campus.

The appointments, which are still subject to approval from the varsity’s Executive Council, would be taking effect from today.

Reactions to these appointments from the student community have been mixed.

For instance, a student from the varsity, on the condition of anonymity expressed happiness at the development.

“Students of the Tura campus have been suffering because of a lack of infrastructure and facilities. With a Pro-VC, things might turn for the better for the Tura campus,” he says.

He adds that the appointment of the Pro-VCs to both campuses is a long-standing demand, and its fulfilment gives the students hope that their other demands would also be fulfilled.

However, the NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) has expressed disappointment at the appointments.

“After posing this demand for two years, the VC made the appointments only after his position is threatened by our hunger strike,” says Toniho S Kharsati, General Secretary of the NEHUSU.

He adds that the immediate demand of the students is the removal of the VC.

“We won’t cease our protest until the VC steps down. Our hunger strike will grow strong,” he says.

To recall, students of NEHU, led by the NEHUSU have been on an indefinite hunger strike against the VC and the administration of the varsity for the past nine days.

Allegations levied by them against the VC include unethical appointments of people close to him in key positions, neglecting the infrastructural and academic development of the campus, and apathy towards the students’ demands.