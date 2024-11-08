Supreme Court overrules 1967 verdict holding AMU can't be minority institution

Today, Friday, November 8, the Aligarh Muslim Unversity (AMU) minority status question was deferred to a fresh bench by the Supreme Court. Also, the 1967 judgement which stated that the university cannot be considered a minority institution since it was created by a central law, was overruled.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, reading out the majority verdict, outlined the tests for considering the issue of minority status of Aligarh Muslim Unversity.

By a 4:3 majority, the Supreme Court stated that the the judicial records of the case should be placed before the CJI so that the fresh bench can make a decision when it comes to the validity of a 2006 Allahabad High Court verdict, stated a report by PTI.

It may be recalled that in the year 2006, the high court had struck down the provision of the 1981 law by which AMU was accorded minority status.

CJI, during the beginning said there were four different opinions which included three dissenting verdicts.

The CJI said he has written the majority verdict for himself and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, JB Pardiwala, Manoj Misra.

Justice Chandrachud said Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma have penned their separate dissenting verdicts.