RG Kar Supreme Court hearing: NTF submits reports | Here's what it says

The RG Kar rape-murder case hearing resumed today and a bench with Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing the case.

The National Task Force (NTF), formed by the Supreme Court, to look into how the safety and security of healthcare professionals can be improved, submitted their report, informed the CJI, as stated by Bar and Bench in a tweet.

The recommendations are centred around the prevention of violence against medical professionals and creating safe workspaces. There are also recommendations on the prevention of sexual violence against medical professionals.

"NTF states that all states, and high courts must follow the report. Thus, we direct that copy of the report shall be made available to all counsels, to all chief secretary of states, union territories (UT)," stated the CJI. In case of recommendations, the standing counsel can make such recommendations.

Secretaries can file brief notes and the states have three weeks to do so.

After the August 9 rape-murder of a 31-year-old medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal, created an uproar, Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter.

The rape-murder sparked a nationwide outrage among the medical fraternity.