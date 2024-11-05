UPPSC - Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission notifies PCS (Pre) exam dates in 41 districts

Today, November 5, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the exam dates for the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (Prelims), commonly called PCS (Pre) and Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer examinations.

The PCS (Pre) exams will be held in 41 districts across the state on December 7 and 8. In addition, the RO/ARO prelims will take place on December 22 and 23.

According to The Economic Times, the exams will be held in two sessions — with the first session being held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, and the second session from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, bearing in mind the number of aspirants for the exams and the limited capacity of the exam centres.

This decision is based on a recommendation by a high-level committee tasked to review the examination process in the state, reports Jagran Josh.

Based on past judgements on two-shift exams, the UPPSC also announced that the the evaluation process will be “fully automated and computer-based, ensuring accuracy and transparency without any human interference,” the report adds.

The commission also informed aspirants that these exams would not determine merit and are conducted only for screening purposes, as they are preliminary examinations.