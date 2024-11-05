Meet Prof Maruthi Akella, scientist & IISc alumnus who now has an asteroid named after him!

Prof Maruthi Akella, an alumnus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, now has an asteroid named after him. The official notification was made in the current bulletin of the International Astronomical Union's Working Group on Small Bodies Nomenclature on October 26.

The IAU is responsible for classifying and formally naming all celestial objects. Asteroid 5376, a nearly five-mile-wide minor planet that orbits the Sun every 3.75 years, is now officially identified as Maruthiakella, reports The New Indian Express.

Expressing its pride and happiness, Prof Akella’s alma mater IISc Bengaluru took to its official X handle to congratulate him on this honour today, November 5.