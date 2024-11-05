Delay in CAT 2024 admit cards? Here’s how to check

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is scheduled to release the admit cards of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 today, November 5.
However, there seems to be a delay in the release, as the website of the test () has yet to issue a notification to the aspirants.
A few aspirants even took to X to express their confusion and wondered when the CAT 2024 admit cards would be released.
Here’s how to check and download the CAT 2024 admit card:
Go to the official website
There would be a notification to download the CAT 2024 admit card. Click on that.
You would be redirected to a login portal. Enter your user ID, password and captcha, and click submit.
Your CAT 2024 admit card would flash on the screen.
Verify all the details and download your CAT 2024 admit card
The CAT 2024 exam will be held on November 24 for admission to Post Graduate Programmes (PGP) at IIMs and other participating B-schools.
On the day of the exam, examinees must bring a valid ID along with their CAT 2024 admit cards. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall unless they have their admission card.