Delay in CAT 2024 admit cards? Here’s how to check

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is scheduled to release the admit cards of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 today, November 5.

However, there seems to be a delay in the release, as the website of the test ( iimcat.ac.in ) has yet to issue a notification to the aspirants.

A few aspirants even took to X to express their confusion and wondered when the CAT 2024 admit cards would be released.