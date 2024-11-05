“Call to refocus priorities”: WBJDA announces convention to address issues in Bengal's healthcare system

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Association (WBJDA) announced a convention today, November 5, aimed at seeking justice for Abhaya, the victim of the brutal rape-and-murder incident at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, and addressing deeprooted issues in the healthcare system of the state.

The event is scheduled to take place on November 9 at the Star Theatre in Kolkata, starting at 3.00 pm.

In a press release, the WBJDA expressed a rallying call to healthcare professionals, patients, and citizens alike, urging them to join in demanding a speedy trial for Abhaya's case and to address systemic issues that undermine patient care.

The forum stressed that the event aims not only to seek justice for Abhaya but also to expose and address the administrative challenges and external pressures that they say have weakened the healthcare system.

“We will also reveal the truths that impact our healthcare system and our ability to provide the highest level of patient care. This is a call to refocus our priorities and re-establish patient service as the core of medicine,” their statement said.

According to the forum, the agenda includes a discussion on practical solutions to challenges that have shifted the focus away from compassionate, thorough, and effective patient treatment.

The WBJDA expressed its belief that a unified front is essential to prompt change, urging attendees to participate in this effort to return to the core values of healthcare. “Our mission is to realign with our original purpose — to serve and heal,” their statement emphasised.

"Stand with us to make healthcare truly about health, integrity, and patient-first service. Let's bring the heart back to medicine,” they concluded.