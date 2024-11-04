NEET-UG 2024: "If you are right whole process will have to be redone": SC dismisses petition against incorrect biology questions

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition today, Monday, November 4, against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024.

The petitioner had alleged that two questions from the biology section were incorrect.

According to LiveLaw, the petitioner claimed to have proof to substantiate her claim with the help of two different National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books.

The claimant's petition was dismissed today, as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud ruled that the court, at this stage, cannot intervene with the process now.

"...how do we interfere at this stage now? admissions are completed ....we are in November, we cannot unseek the answers now," stated the CJI.

He further noted that since the admissions are complete, conducting an exam again would be considered unfair to the students who have already been admitted.

The CJI said, "what will happen to those who are admitted? the admissions are complete, we cannot entertain this ...if you are right then the whole process will have to be redone..."

The NEET-UG 2024 last round of counselling will end tomorrow, November 5.