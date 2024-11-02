Twitter Storm: Delhi University students demand concessional metro passes

While Rs 100 may not seem costly on its own, imagine the same amount being spent every day for thirty days straight, which can quickly add up to a hefty sum.
For Delhi University (DU) students, shelling out this amount of Rs 3,000 each month, just for daily commuting to their colleges, may not seem sensible.
Jab tak metro pass nahi milegi,
Tab tak hamari movement chale, Sabko shiksha, transport aur kaam,
Warna Hogi Neend Haraam!
Initiated by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) Delhi, the organisation announced a Twitter storm on October 31, on the social media platform X.
The Twitter Storm began at 7 pm, today, November 2, to demand concessional metro passes for students across Delhi, with the hashtag #StudentsForMetroPass and tagging X handles of the Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Urban Transport, the Delhi metro rail corporation, and the Government of India.
They further tweeted that students must have access to affordable commutes.
One student tweeted that they should not be forced to choose between saving commute money and education. When it comes to the right to education, there must be no obstacles.
The State Secretary of the SFI Delhi Unit, Aishe Ghosh drew a parallel with the initiative by the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL) which introduced the ‘Student Pass-2023’ for the convenience of students for travelling to colleges, schools, and other educational institutions.
She tweeted:
Ghosh further added that the use of public transport would be an environment-friendly option, as Delhi suffers due to the hazardous air quality.
"We know how pollution is choking the national capital. More usage of public transport..more reduction in emissions... it's all about policies that Govt. makes.." she tweeted.