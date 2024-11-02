Twitter Storm: Delhi University students demand concessional metro passes

While Rs 100 may not seem costly on its own, imagine the same amount being spent every day for thirty days straight, which can quickly add up to a hefty sum.



For Delhi University (DU) students, shelling out this amount of Rs 3,000 each month, just for daily commuting to their colleges, may not seem sensible.



Jab tak metro pass nahi milegi,

Tab tak hamari movement chale, Sabko shiksha, transport aur kaam,

Warna Hogi Neend Haraam!



Initiated by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) Delhi, the organisation announced a Twitter storm on October 31, on the social media platform X.



The Twitter Storm began at 7 pm, today, November 2, to demand concessional metro passes for students across Delhi, with the hashtag #StudentsForMetroPass and tagging X handles of the Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Urban Transport, the Delhi metro rail corporation, and the Government of India.