Much awaited NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule is out | Academic session starts Dec 20

In a big relief for the worried candidates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024, the counselling scheduled was released today, November 1. The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) President Suvrankar Datta shared the news of the NEET PG counselling schedule.
Accordingly, the academic session for PG courses is scheduled to begin on December 20.
Schedule for NEET PG counselling 2024:
1st Round of counselling
September 20 to November 20, 2024: For All India Quota/Deemed and central universities
November 27: Last date of joining for All India Quota/Deemed and central universities
November 18 to 27: State counselling
December 4, 2024: Last date of joining for state counselling
2nd Round of counselling
December 4 to 12, 2024: for All India Quota/Deemed and central universities
December 20: Last date of joining for All India Quota/Deemed and central universities
December 12 to 23: State counselling
December 28: Last date of joining for state counselling
3rd Round of counselling
December 26 to January 1, 2025: for All India Quota/Deemed and central universities
January 13: Last date of joining for All India Quota/Deemed and central universities
January 7 to 13: State counselling
January 18: Last date of joining for state counselling
Stray Vacancy Round
January 18 to 24: for All India Quota/Deemed and central universities
January 30: Last date of joining for All India Quota/Deemed and central universities
January 25 to January 30: State counselling
February 5: Last date of joining for state counselling
To recall, NEET PG 2024 was conducted on August 11 and the results were declared on August 23. This year, the medical entrance exam was marred by postponements, normalisations, and other such issues.