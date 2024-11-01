Much awaited NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule is out | Academic session starts Dec 20



Schedule for NEET PG counselling 2024:

1st Round of counselling

September 20 to November 20, 2024: For All India Quota/Deemed and central universities

November 27: Last date of joining for All India Quota/Deemed and central universities

November 18 to 27: State counselling

December 4, 2024: Last date of joining for state counselling



2nd Round of counselling

December 4 to 12, 2024: for All India Quota/Deemed and central universities

December 20: Last date of joining for All India Quota/Deemed and central universities

December 12 to 23: State counselling

December 28: Last date of joining for state counselling

3rd Round of counselling

December 26 to January 1, 2025: for All India Quota/Deemed and central universities

January 13: Last date of joining for All India Quota/Deemed and central universities

January 7 to 13: State counselling

January 18: Last date of joining for state counselling



Stray Vacancy Round

January 18 to 24: for All India Quota/Deemed and central universities

January 30: Last date of joining for All India Quota/Deemed and central universities

January 25 to January 30: State counselling

February 5: Last date of joining for state counselling



Taking this to X (formerly Twitter), Datta said, "Attention NEET PG 2024 Aspirants!

The much-awaited counseling schedule is finally here! Here are the key upcoming dates you need to know:



Verification of Seat Matrix: 7th Nov 2024

Choice Filling/Locking: Starts 8th Nov, ends 17th Nov 2024 (11:55 PM)

Seat Allotment Processing: 18th-19th Nov 2024

Round 1 Results: 20th Nov 2024

Reporting: 21st-27th Nov 2024



Good luck to all candidates! Stay prepared and don’t miss these deadlines!



P.S. Thread on Radiology as a Residency soon!"



