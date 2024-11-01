Much awaited NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule is out | Academic session starts Dec 20

Breaking

NEET PG 2024 was conducted on August 11 and the results were declared on August 23. This year, the medical entrance exam was marred by postponements, normalisations, and other such issues
In a big relief for the worried candidates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024, the counselling scheduled was released today, November 1. The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) President Suvrankar Datta shared the news of the NEET PG counselling schedule. 

Accordingly, the academic session for PG courses is scheduled to begin on December 20. 


Schedule for NEET PG counselling 2024:
1st Round of counselling
September 20 to November 20, 2024: For All India Quota/Deemed and central universities

November 27: Last date of joining for All India Quota/Deemed and central universities

November 18 to 27: State counselling  

December 4, 2024: Last date of joining for state counselling


2nd Round of counselling
December 4 to 12, 2024: for All India Quota/Deemed and central universities

December 20: Last date of joining for All India Quota/Deemed and central universities

December 12 to 23: State counselling

December 28: Last date of joining for state counselling

3rd Round of counselling 
December 26 to January 1, 2025: for All India Quota/Deemed and central universities

January 13: Last date of joining for All India Quota/Deemed and central universities

January 7 to 13: State counselling 

January 18: Last date of joining for state counselling

Stray Vacancy Round
January 18 to 24: for All India Quota/Deemed and central universities

January 30: Last date of joining for All India Quota/Deemed and central universities

January 25 to January 30: State counselling

February 5: Last date of joining for state counselling

Taking this to X (formerly Twitter), Datta said, "Attention NEET PG 2024 Aspirants!
The much-awaited counseling schedule is finally here!  Here are the key upcoming dates you need to know:

 Verification of Seat Matrix: 7th Nov 2024
 Choice Filling/Locking: Starts 8th Nov, ends 17th Nov 2024 (11:55 PM)
 Seat Allotment Processing: 18th-19th Nov 2024
 Round 1 Results: 20th Nov 2024
 Reporting: 21st-27th Nov 2024

Good luck to all candidates! Stay prepared and don’t miss these deadlines!

P.S. Thread on Radiology as a Residency soon!"


To recall, NEET PG 2024 was conducted on August 11 and the results were declared on August 23. This year, the medical entrance exam was marred by postponements, normalisations, and other such issues. 

