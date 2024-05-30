Details of student clash at Guru Nanak Dev Degree College in Bidar

Tension prevailed at Guru Nanak Dev Degree College situated at Mailur on the outskirts of Bidar city on Wednesday, May 29, after the students of two different communities quarrelled with each other.

Bidar Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy told The New Indian Express over phone that the Guru Nanak Dev Degree College was planning to organise a youth festival on May 31 and the students arranged a ‘practice session’ on Wednesday, May 29, as part of preparations for the youth festival on Friday, May 31.

When they were practicing for a play, two students who were acting, raised the slogan ‘Jai Sri Ram’ which was part of the play.

This was objected to by the students of another community and two students of that community attacked the students who had raised the slogan.

Meanwhile, the students of both the communities started quarrelling in the campus, which led to manhandling and fisticuffs between them.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and separated the two groups. The situation is fully under control and there was no need of imposing prohibitory orders.

Police security has been tightened in and around the college, the Deputy commissioner said. He also said that college management has cancelled youth festival scheduled for May 31.

Sources on the condition of anonymity said that students who raised 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans had complained of internal pain and had taken to the hospital. They underwent a checkup after registering of a medico-legal case. They have not suffered any internal injuries.

The police would register a case after receiving a complaint about the incident, sources said.