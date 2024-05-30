NUJS VC, accused of sexual harassment, allegedly gets 6-month extension on tenure

Prof NK Chakrabarti, Vice-Chancellor of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), Kolkata has allegedly been granted a six-month extension to his tenure as VC.
Speaking about this development, a student, on the condition of anonymity, says that only two out of the 17 members of the Executive Council of the university opposed the extension of his tenure, despite the allegations of sexual assault against him.
The Student Juridical Association of NJUS wrote to the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who is also the varsity’s Chancellor, on May 25, urging him to set up an independent inquiry into the case in his capacity as Chancellor.
They also demanded that Chakrabarti be suspended until his acquittal in the matter and that his tenure not be extended.
These demands were only superficially acknowledged by the Executive Council and were not subject to any discussion, alleges the student.
Taking to X, the students expressed their condemnation and ire towards the development and claimed that their stance remains the same.
Chakrabarti stands accused of sexually harassing an assistant professor from the university on multiple occasions between September 2019 and April 2023. In addition, he was also accused of delaying the professor's salary, denying her professional opportunities, and subjecting her to professional threats.
Further, he was also accused of trying to subvert any attempts to open an investigation into the accusations, which the students term a violation of the principles of natural justice.
The student adds that the minutes of the meeting of the Executive Council are yet to be released and that they are waiting for their release to plan their next course of action.
Meanwhile, students from the National Law University, Jodhpur and Dr Ram Manohar Laohiya National Law University, Lucknow also issued statements showcasing their solidarity with the students of NUJS and urged the Chief Justice of India to see to it that justice is delivered.