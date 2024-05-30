NUJS VC, accused of sexual harassment, allegedly gets 6-month extension on tenure

Prof NK Chakrabarti, Vice-Chancellor of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), Kolkata has allegedly been granted a six-month extension to his tenure as VC.

Speaking about this development, a student, on the condition of anonymity, says that only two out of the 17 members of the Executive Council of the university opposed the extension of his tenure, despite the allegations of sexual assault against him.

The Student Juridical Association of NJUS wrote to the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who is also the varsity’s Chancellor, on May 25, urging him to set up an independent inquiry into the case in his capacity as Chancellor.

They also demanded that Chakrabarti be suspended until his acquittal in the matter and that his tenure not be extended.

These demands were only superficially acknowledged by the Executive Council and were not subject to any discussion, alleges the student.

Taking to X, the students expressed their condemnation and ire towards the development and claimed that their stance remains the same.