Delhi HC grants statutory bail to Sharjeel Imam in seditious speeches case

The Delhi High Court (HC) granted statutory bail to Sharjeel Imam in seditious speeches case today, Wednesday, May 29.

This was in relation to a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sedition case relating to the alleged inflammatory speeches made by the student leader at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia area in the national capital against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). This was informed via a report by LiveLaw.in.

A division bench comprising Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Manoj Jain allowed Imam's bail plea.

He had challenged the trial court order denying him statutory bail in the case, as per the LiveLaw.in report.

The student activist from Kako village of Jehanabad, Bihar, had sought bail on the grounds that he had already undergone one-half of the maximum seven years punishment.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University PhD student was booked under FIR 22 of 2020 registered by Delhi Police's Special Branch.

It is to be noted that Imam's bail plea was rejected by the trial court in April 2022 after his arrest in August 2020 in relation to the case. He has remained in custody since January 2020, facing numerous FIRs associated with the violence.