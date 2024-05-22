NMC directing medical colleges to exclude Medical MSc holders from faculty development events? Here’s what TMMA says

According to the association, the National Medical Commission (NNC) has directed medical colleges to restrict the participation of MSc Medical Postgraduate teachers in Faculty Development Programmes.

In the post, the association also expressed its appreciation towards the college for acknowledging the contribution of teachers with MSc Medical Postgraduate degrees in medical education.

The issue at hand

Yesterday, May 21, the association shared the screenshot of a mail it sent to the dean of SRMC&RI, seeking clarification on allegations of the exclusion of teachers with non-medical degrees in a Faculty Development Programme.



The invitation for the Advanced Course in Medical Education (ACME) session at SRMC&RI, scheduled for August 1 to 7 stated that in order to participate, the nominees for participation need to hold medical degrees.



“We request you to nominate eligible candidates (Teachers with Medical degrees only) for the first Contact Session which will be held from 1st to 5th August 2024 (5 days) and intimate them to submit their applications,” reads the invitation.



The institute, in its defence, says that they do not discriminate against Medical MSc and PhD holders, but that NMC regulations compelled them to adhere to the eligibility criterion.