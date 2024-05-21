Thane court acquits man accused of molesting minor girl

A court in the Thane district of Maharashtra cleared a 52-year-old autorickshaw driver who was accused of sexually abusing a little girl in 2013, noting the victim's testimony contradicted the prosecution's claims.

In her ruling on May 8, Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court judge VA Patravale in Kalyan stated that the accused should be given the benefit of the doubt because the prosecution has not been able to substantiate its allegations against them, reports PTI.

On Monday, May 20, a copy of the order was made available.



When the girl, then 13 years old, complained to her mother, the prosecutor told the court that the accused, who used to drive her to school in his autorickshaw, had inappropriately touched her and had threatened to keep it a secret from her parents.

A case was filed against the accused under section 354A (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in response to a police complaint.

In the order, the court stated that because the victim did not support the prosecution, permission was granted to ask leading questions.

Despite answering these questions, she failed to support the prosecution's case.

According to the order, there was insufficient evidence against the accused to convict him of the charges charged.