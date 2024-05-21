Kyrgyzstan: MP CM speaks to students caught in Bishkek violence

Parents of Madhya Pradesh students studying in Kyrgyzstan have requested the Centre to ensure their children's safe return following reports of confrontations between locals and foreigners in the country's capital, Bishkek.

Approximately 15,000 Indian students are reportedly studying in Kyrgyzstan.



The Indian government ordered its students in Bishkek to stay indoors on Saturday, May 18, following reports of mob violence targeting international students, particularly those from South Asia, PTI reports.



Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke with three students, Vivek Sharma, Rohit Panchal, and Ravi Sarathe, assessed the situation, and assured them of all possible assistance.



After speaking with the students, Yadav stated in a video statement that he learned about the students from Madhya Pradesh, now studying in Kyrgyzstan, where a clash broke out between locals and foreigners.



Yadav stated that the incident caused alarm among Indian students.



"I have talked to the students of Madhya Pradesh, including those from Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch and other places. They are safe. We are in touch with the centre and the students are provided security," he said



The MP chief minister stated that approximately 1,200 students from Madhya Pradesh are studying in Kyrgyzstan.



"After a discussion, it was decided that the students should be called only after the completion of their examination. At the same time, we are ensuring their safety. The government is in touch with the students. Hope the situation will be normal soon," he said.



According to the CM, based on the information provided by the students, they currently live in hostels and are not experiencing any problems.



The CM instructed students to continue their studies and prepare for the upcoming exams.



Yadav informed the students that following the exams, they will have a two-and-a-half-month holiday before being called back.



He informed the students and their families that if a difficult scenario arose, they should notify the district administration, and that action would be taken immediately.