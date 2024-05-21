BYJU’S starts new batches in 240 centres across India

BYJU’S announced that BYJU'S Tuition Centres (BTC), the EdTech start-up’s network of learning centres, have started batches for the 2024-25 academic session.

The centres, which are spread across 240 locations in India, provide “classroom-based programmes for K-12 students”. Students of these centres can also access the digital classes and learning management system of BYJU’S.



According to a press release from the company, the annual fees of the centres have been dropped to Rs 36,000. These centres even saw an uptick in the number of candidates interested in teaching at these centres, having received up to 1,200 applications per day for the past two months.

In an address to all the heads of these centres on May 19, Byju Raveendhran, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BYJU’S told the heads of these centres that they would also receive a share of profits from their centre's operations, “provided they meet minimum thresholds for admissions and quality over a one-year period”.



“I want you to see yourselves as part-owners of these centres, not just managers,” he said.

The centre heads can now form their own teams and even rehire former BYJU'S employees.

BTC's 240 hybrid learning centres, combined with the 300+ centres of Aakash, which has been acquired by BYJU’S, make the BYJU'S group one of India's largest networks of learning centres, says the press release.

These centres are in diverse locations such as Bilaspur, Kharar, Dibrugarh, Vapi, Latur, Asansol, Dhule, and Tirupati.