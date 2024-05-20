Survey unearths disturbing trends in students’ mental health – 35% of students suffer from low self-esteem

In a concerning development among the student demographic, a survey found that 35 per cent of students feel poorly about themselves.

Additionally, 32 per cent of the respondents of the survey, also students, confessed to worrying too much or overthinking daily, revealing high levels of anxiety in the group.

These revelations were found in the survey conducted by PeakMind, a digital platform working towards students’ mental wealth. According to a press release from PeakMind, the survey was conducted among 10,000 students to “uncover the most prevalent mental health challenges impacting their daily lives”, and highlight areas that need the most support and resource allocation.



Disturbing trends in students’ mental health

The survey also revealed several other worrisome trends among students as far as their mental well-being is concerned.



For instance, 29 per cent of students admitted to becoming easily annoyed and irritable, which could potentially impact their emotional well-being and interpersonal relationships, and 28 per cent of the respondents expressed little interest and pleasure in doing things, which are symptoms of depression or emotional disengagement.

These developments may have a spillover effect on students’ daily lives – according to the press release, a staggering 41 per cent of students claimed to face disturbances in their sleeping patterns, either oversleeping or undersleeping.



"These findings are deeply concerning and emphasise the urgent need for proactive measures to support students' mental health and well-being. It is our collective responsibility to prioritise the mental health of students and provide them with the necessary resources and support systems to cope with these challenges effectively,” says Neeraj Kumar, Founder and CEO of PeakMind.