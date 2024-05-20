ISB retains #1 spot, ranks #2 in Asia in FT Executive Education Rankings 2024

The Indian School of Business (ISB) secured top positions in the recently released Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Ranking 2024, by retaining its top position in India, and ranking number 2 in Asia, the school says in a press release.

Further, the global ranking of the school has risen from 29th last year, to 26th this year.



“This achievement underscores ISB Executive Education's commitment to empowering executives to build, grow and lead businesses that create significant impact in India and globally,” says the school in its press release.



Commenting on the announcement, Deepti Mani, Deputy Dean & Professor at ISB said, “The FT Ranking resonates with ISB Executive Education's commitment to equipping learners with knowledge and behaviours essential for effecting transformative change in global businesses and society, at large. We strive to consistently create a far-reaching and deep impact by integrating advanced learning pedagogies, leveraging the expertise of world-class faculty, cutting-edge research and drawing on comprehensive market insights with learner-focused outcomes.”

She further emphasised the institution's goal of fostering a mindset of growth and lifelong learning, encouraging participants to embrace change, learn, adapt, and lead effectively in a dynamic business environment.



Other achievements

Notably, ISB has achieved the number one global rank in the Future Use parameter, showcasing its relevance and expertise in addressing the evolving needs of organisations globally.

The school also performed well in other key areas, including Teaching Methods and Materials (25th), Value for Money (15th), Preparation (27th), Programme Design (28th), and International Clients (28th).



This achievement emphasises the ISB Executive Programmes’ “relevance and expertise in catering to the evolving needs of organisations globally”.

Sujatha Kumaraswamy, Executive Director, Executive Education and Digital Learning, ISB, says about the ranking, “Having groomed over 60,000 learners globally across 1,300+ programmes, delivered to over 260 Indian and global entities, we hope to create a far wider impact by continuing to provide innovative offerings backed by cutting-edge research intersecting with industry-relevant outcomes for India and other emerging economies.”