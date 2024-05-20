IndiaSkills 2024 concluded; 58 winners to represent India at the WorldSkills competition

The IndiaSkills National Competition 2024 concluded at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, on Sunday, May 19. The four-day event, held from May 15 to 19, showcased the nation’s brightest young talents competing in a diverse range of traditional and contemporary skills.

A total of 58 winners across 52 skills will now represent India at the WorldSkills competition in Lyon, France, scheduled for September 2024, according to a press release from the event.



Odisha emerged as the top state with 17 Gold, 13 Silver, 9 Bronze, and 12 Medallions for Excellence. Karnataka followed with 13 Gold, 12 Silver, 3 Bronze, and 19 Medallions for Excellence.



Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh also performed strongly, securing numerous medals and medallions across various categories.



Over 900 candidates from more than 30 states and union territories (UTs) participated in 61 skills, ranging from Wall and Floor Tiling, Bricklaying, and Carpentry to Fashion Technology, 3D Digital Game Art, Cloud Computing, Mobile Applications Development, Autonomous Mobile Robotics, Health and Social Care, and Prosthetic Makeup.



The participants were rigorously evaluated by jury members and industry experts, who meticulously assessed their technical skills, creativity, and problem-solving abilities, which, according to the press release, reflected “the high standards upheld by IndiaSkills in promoting excellence in vocational education and training”.



The 2024 competition also marked significant female participation, with over 170 women competing in traditionally male-dominated fields such as Logistics and Freight Forwarding, Web Technologies, Visual Merchandising, Electrical Installations, Industrial Design Technology, and Renewable Energy.



This year, participants also had the chance to earn credits within the National Credit Framework. All skills presented in both WorldSkills and IndiaSkills competitions align with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), enabling participants to creditise their learning outcomes and pursue thriving careers.