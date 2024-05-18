Students’ union barged into VC’s residence, subjected family to “mental torture”: HCU Registrar

The Students’ Union of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), also known as the Hyderabad Central University (HCUSU) barged into the residence of Vice-Chancellor Prof BJ Rao at 1.00 am today, Saturday, May 18, and did not let him or his family members leave the place, alleges the varsity.

According to an official press release issued by the registrar, HCUSU allegedly committed the intrusion after a disagreement between the administration and the union about the dates for the varsity’s annual fest Sukoon.

Detailing the alleged chronology of the events that led to this, the varsity claimed that the administration issued an order to HCUSU yesterday, May 17, directing them to conduct the fest. This order was sent in response to HCUSU’s formal communication of its desire to organise the fest.

In addition, the directive, issued by the Registrar’s office, proposed that the fest be conducted after the vacation period ends and the varsity is open for academic season.

“It is imperative to emphasise that the granting of permission to conduct Sukoon 2024 during official holidays would impede the equitable engagement of a significant number of students who may choose to avail themselves of the vacation period to visit their respective homes,” the directive shared by the varsity reads.

The directive, issued by the registrar’s office also detailed restrictions outlined by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur Zone, Cyberabad for the fest to follow, in view of the Model Code of Conduct of the Parliamentary elections.

The administration thus asked HCUSU to propose alternate dates for the fest to the Dean of Students’ Welfare.

However, the HCUSU barged into the vice-chancellor’s residence. According to the varsity, the vice-chancellor and his family, including his 92-year-old mother, were put in a situation that resembled a house arrest, and “subjected to mental torture.”

The HCU administration and the vice-chancellor alerted the police, the press release further says.

EdexLive has tried to reach out to members of the HCUSU for more details. This copy will be updated as and when a response is received.