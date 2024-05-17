NMC grants extension of two years for FMGs to carry out internships in non-teaching hospitals

In what comes as a relief for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs), the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a public notice, dated May 15, regarding the extension of two years to carry out internship by FMGs in non-teaching hospitals.

The notice reads, "On the basis of various representations received from Medical Councils and FMGs regarding facing difficulties in deployment of FMGs for internship, it has now been decided to extend the above time period from May 2024 to May 2026 i.e. for two years."

The notice also informs that the list of recognised non-teaching hospitals for Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) issued by the erstwhile Medical Council of India is available on the NMC website, in the circular dated 09.05.2023.

The public notice was signed by Shambhu Sharan Kumar, Director, Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB).

It may be recalled that FMGs have been demonstrating to demand the same.

Previously, the National Medical Commission had allowed a one-time relaxation allowing 650+ recognised non-teaching hospitals across the country to conduct internships for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) only for a period of one year.

In a circular released on May 9, 2023, the NMC said, “After careful consideration of the situation and issue faced by the FMGs in order to explore seats to complete their internship, it is decided by UGMEB to validate the list of Recognized Non-teaching Hospitals for CRMI issued by the erstwhile Medical Council of India, for a period of one year from the issue of this circular i.e., up to May 2024, for the conduct of internship for Foreign Medical Graduates only.”