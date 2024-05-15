Prof Devendra Jalihal assumes charge as IIT Guwahati Director. Here's all you need to know about him

Prof Devendra Jalihal assumed the position of Director at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati today, Wednesday, May 15, succeeding Prof Rajeev Ahuja, who held the additional charge of IIT Guwahati since November 2023.

Before this appointment, Prof Jalihal served as a Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Madras, stated a press release from the institute.

In his inaugural statement as the Director of IIT Guwahati, Prof Devendra Jalihal expressed his honour upon assuming the role, stating, “IIT Guwahati is a prestigious institution ranked consistently among the top 10 by the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) Rankings and high research citation rank of 32 in QS world rankings. Situated in one of the most biodiverse and economically dynamic locations of the country, this region has experienced rapid infrastructure development, skill enhancement, and industrial growth.”

Highlighting the industrial potential of the region and IIT Guwahati’s strategic position within it, Prof Jalihal mentioned, “With the upcoming Tata-sponsored Semiconductor testing and packaging industry near Guwahati, IIT Guwahati is poised to lead the technological advancement of the region. As the only IIT in the northeast region, the institute will work to fulfill the aspirations of all the stakeholders.”

All about the director

Prof Devendra Jalihal earned his BTech (Honours) from IIT Kharagpur in 1983 and completed his PhD in Electrical Engineering from Duke University, Durham, USA, in 1992. He joined the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Madras in 1994 and served as the Head of the Department (HoD) from 2016 to 2019.

Before assuming his role at IIT Guwahati, Prof Jalihal chaired the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education at IIT Madras, overseeing all educational outreach activities of the institute.

With research interests spanning digital signal processing, wireless communication, real-time voice and video communication, and societal applications of wireless technologies, Prof Jalihal has contributed to numerous projects, including low-bit-rate video conferencing, tactical communication systems, disaster management communication systems, and satellite communication networks.