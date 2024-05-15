PES University student death: Protests to be held at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, on Saturday, May 18

After the recent case of suicide reported at Bengaluru’s PES University, a protest is going to be held at Freedom Park in the city on Saturday, May 18.

The protest is being organised by activist Dushyant Dubey, more popularly known as St Broseph, against the recurring suicides at the private university.

Dubey says that the protest is about “criminalising the harassment of students by the educational institutions and authorities in Karnataka”.

“The Karnataka Educational Act, 1983, currently does not have any such provisions. We want to take this forward and request our higher education minister to amend the act. We want harassment of students by educational authorities in Karnataka to be criminalised in the same way ragging is,” Dubey said while speaking to EdexLive.

Yesterday, on Tuesday, May 14, C Rahul, a 21-year-old BTech student of the university died after jumping from a building on the campus of Electronic City of PES University.

While police investigation is currently underway, reports claim that the student took the extreme step after he was denied entry into the examination hall for being late.

Calling for an urgent intervention, Dubey added, “We would like to request our Higher Education Minister Dr Sudhakar to look into this matter and to investigate this university. We also want to request the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MP Tejaswi Surya and all other concerned authorities to please look into this matter. This is a plea from all the citizens and student community because we cannot possibly be okay with the loss of lives in past nine months.”

It is important to note that this is the fourth case of student death reported from Bengaluru's PES University in the last nine to ten months.