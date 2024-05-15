PES University student took extreme step after allegedly being denied entry into exam hall as he was late

A third-year student of Engineering allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a private college building in Bengaluru South on Tuesday, May 14, stated a report in The New Indian Express. This reportedly happened at PES University's Electronic City campus.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old C Rahul from Ballari. Rahul lived with his mother. His father works abroad.

The student was denied entry to the examination hall because he was late hence, he took the extreme step it is alleged. He had to write his first paper for the sixth-semester examination. It is also alleged that Rahul was told that he would not be allowed to participate in campus placements.

DCP (Southeast) CK Baba said the incident happened around 10.30 am. A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigations are on.

Meanwhile, the college administration stated that the student lived with his mother in a rented house, four km away from the campus.

"His mother informed the college teachers that he left home around 7.30 am as his exam was to start at 8.30 am. But the incident happened around 10.30 am. There was no chance of the student reaching the college late for the exam," the college administration said, and added that he was doing well in his studies.