Another Hubballi murder: 21-year-old jilted lover stabs girl for rejecting his love

Hubballi-Dharwad City Police is on the look out for Vishwanath Sawant, 21-year-old from Old Hubballi area for murdering a girl for rejecting his love.

This incident was reported on Veerapura Street and it happened in the wee hours of today, Wednesday, May 15, stated information received from The New Indian Express and Kannada Prabha.

Today, Wednesday, May 15, the accused entered the house of victim Anjali with a knife in his hand and stabbed her multiple times in the neck region.

The police said that the family had sent the girl out of station after the accused was trying to make advances.

The victim Anjali was pursuing a part-time job in Hubballi. Her body has been shifted to KIMS hospital.

It may be recalled that recently, Hubballi saw another such case.

Neha Hiremath, 23-year-old daughter of Congress councillor of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, was stabbed to death by Fayaz Khondunaik on the campus of BVB College on Thursday, April 18.

Neha was a first-year student in the Master of Computer Application (MCA) programme, and Fayaz was a former classmate of hers.

While the ruling party has tried to project it as an incident with a personal angle, the saffron party has labeled it a "love jihad" case and claimed it stands testimony to the alleged deterioration of law and order in the state.