UK's review of Graduate Route Visa: Committee calls visa unproblematic; finds no proof of exploiting it

While the rapid review of the Graduate Route visa was being undertaken by the United Kingdom (UK) Government, it was found that there was no substantial evidence of exploitation even though there have been repeated claims, reported The Guardian.



Rajeev Syal and Richard Adams from The Guardian wrote that a statement by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), the body responsible for reviewing the visa, informed that the Graduate Visa, which allows international students to work for two or three years after graduating, cannot be nullified or removed. There is no visible proof of its apparent abuse by the students granted the same.



As per The Guardian article, the chair of the committee, Professor Brian Bell contended that the introduction of the Graduate Route visa in no way is proving detrimental to the UK's higher education.



Adding further on the subject, he said that it is important for UK universities to integrate international students. The funds accumulated from the international students help the universities to make up for the losses made while teaching British students and carrying out research.



According to the findings, as stated in The Guardian article, students from India, Nigeria, China, and Pakistan are popular users of the Graduate Route Visas and account for 70 per cent, whereas India specifically accounts for 40 per cent of it.



The Graduate Route or the post-study work visa is a gateway for students to have a shot at settling down in the country with ease. It allows students to stay in the country unsponsored and look for employment after the completion of their course for a duration of two to three years, depending on the course pursued.