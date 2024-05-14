Goa Board's Class X exam results to be declared on May 15

The results of the Class X examination conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will be declared tomorrow, Wednesday, May 15, a senior official said on Tuesday, May 14, stated a report by PTI.

Talking to PTI, the GBSHSE chairman Bhagirath Shetye said the results will be announced at 5.30 pm on Tuesday, May 14.

A total of 19,557 students, including 9,743 boys and 9,814 girls, appeared for the examination, which was held from April 1 to April 24.

