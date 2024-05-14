Exclusive: "Graduate Route review had created unnecessary fear," Lord Karan Bilimoria

The rapid review of the United Kingdom's (UK) Graduate Route Visa, which was undertaken by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), has concluded. Today, May 14, the Graduate Route was given a green flag by the members of the committee. According to the officials, there was no apparent evidence against the claims that the Graduate Visa was being exploited by the students, reported The Guardian.



Lord Karan Bilimoria, Chancellor of the University of Birmingham, and a patron of the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK, which has been working towards the cause of the Indian students in the UK, told EdexLive that he was quite apprehensive about the adverse effects the review may have on international students with the initiation of the rapid review.



"I have been very frank with the British government in warning them of sending out negative messages about immigration and international students, and their review of the graduate route has created unnecessary fear," Lord Bilimoria stated.



Previously, the Chairperson of NISAU UK, Sanam Arora had highlighted the problems that may be amplified by the drop in the number of international students, which may include a lack of funding for the universities, which is accommodated by the fees charged by these international students, and a drop in the quality of research at universities due to a zero diversity.



According to The Guardian article, about 40% of Indians account for international students who use the Graduate Work visa to study and work in the UK.



EdexLive had the opportunity to interview Lord Karan Bilimoria as to why students should not be apprehensive about the rapid review and the galore of opportunities still open for the students willing to come to the UK.



Excerpts from our conversation: