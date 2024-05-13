NEET UG paper leak, Bihar: How accused conspired with aspirants who paid up to Rs 50 lakh for question paper

After the Bihar police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) actively investigated the case of the alleged paper leak case of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024, it was found that the middlemen involved in the scam, charged between Rs 30,00,000 to Rs 50,00,000 from each of the medical aspirants involved in the case, Faryal Rumi from the Times of India reported.



The candidates were promised that they would be provided with question papers before the examination which took place on May 5.



Several documents seized

The report by the Times of India further mentioned that the EOU was successful in seizing several documents which included bank cheques, roll codes of candidates, and other relevant documents from the flats of the two brokers named Nitish Kumar and Amit Anand, who are now under police custody.



Further interrogation of the arrested aspirants revealed that around 35 aspirants were taken to the Learn Boys Hostel at Ram Krishna Nagar.



Arrested aspirants confess before police

The deputy inspector general of police (DIG), EOU, Manavjit Singh Dhillon told Times of India that the arrested aspirants had confessed before the police that the question paper was similar to the original NEET question papers which were supplied to them before the examination. The papers were later burned by the accused at the rented flat at Ram Krishna Nagar.



Accused owns an educational consultancy

Times of India reported that upon investigation, it was exposed that the accused Amit Anand is a proprietor of an educational consultancy firm that aids examinees with competitive examinations. The accused was in contact with a broker named Sikander Yadavendu, who is employed as a junior engineer in Danapur Nagar Parishad, and was apprehended by the police before NEET.



Candidates kept under strict vigilDIG Dhillon informed the Times of India that the cellphones of the accused were taken away before entering the rented flat, not only that, the candidates were dropped at the examination centres on vehicles provided by the accused, and were kept under strict vigilance the entire time, so as to not leak any information.



He further revealed that the police could retrieve the contact number of one of the accused involved, who had allegedly rented the flat at Ram Krishna Nagar.



As per Dhillon's claims, the modus operandi of the NEET paper leak was similar to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) - 3 paper leak case.



Additionally, he told the Times of India that the roll codes and other relevant details will be forwarded to the National Testing Agency (NTA).