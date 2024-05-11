Gujarat SSC results announced: 82.56 per cent pass percentage recorded

Today, Friday, May 11, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announced the results of the SSC examinations, and it was noted that 82.56 per cent of students passed the exam.



This year's pass rate was an amazing 82.56 per cent, up almost 18 percentage points from last year's 64.62, stated a report by IANS.



Despite the overall positive trends, the board identified trends concerning malpractice, capturing 138 students in the act and recording over 400 such cases using CCTV footage.



The considerable improvement in results has increased the number of schools earning a 100 per cent pass rate, with 1,389 schools doing so compared to only 272 in 2023 and 292 in 2022.



On the contrary, the number of schools with lower than thirty per cent results has reduced significantly, with only 264 this year compared to 1,084 in 2023. Students who took the Class X Board exams can access their results at gseb.org.



Gandhinagar had the highest pass rate among the 33 districts, at 87.22 per cent, while Porbandar had the lowest at 74.57 per cent. Core subject performance showed scores of 753 pupils in Social Science, 828 in Science, and 2,660 in Standard Math, with a perfect score of 100.

However, students must still receive full marks in Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, or Urdu.



In comparison, 10 students in English and 1,905 in Sanskrit received full marks, while 2,802 in Basic Math did so.

The performance discrepancies were also noticeable at the district level, with Ahmedabad, Dholka, and Bhavnagar district's Talgajarda areas registering 100 per cent pass rates each. The Tad centre in Bhavnagar district produced the lowest results, at 41.13 per cent, stated the IANS report.



Girls continued to outperform boys, with an 86.69 per cent pass rate vs 79.12 per cent for boys.



The results for students in the English medium were exceptionally good, at 92.52 per cent, while those in the Gujarati and Hindi mediums had pass rates of 81.17 per cent and 75.90 per cent, respectively.