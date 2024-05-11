GSEB SSC Class X results 2024 are OUT!: Gandhinagar district records best results

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared Class X exam results today, Saturday, May 11. An overall pass percentage of 82.56% was recorded, stated a report by PTI.

The pass percentage of girls stood at 86.69, while that of boys was recorded at 79.12 per cent.

Banchhanidhi Pani, Chairman of GSEB said, "Gandhinagar district (87.22 per cent) has recorded the best results, followed by Surat, Mehsana and Banaskantha. Porbandar district (74.57 per cent) recorded the lowest pass percentage...I think these are very good results. This will lead to dropout ratio going down gradually, gross enrollment rate will go up and students will go to their skill-based avenues..."

The results have been made accessible on the official website, gseb.org.

The examinations were conducted from March 11 to March 26.

The Tamil Nadu Board today, Friday, May 10, announced the results of Class X for the academic year 2023-2024, stated a report by ANI.

A total of 8,94,264 students wrote the exam, and about 8,18,743 students have passed the exams.

A total of 91.55 per cent of students passed the examination, which is slightly greater than last year's result, which was 91.31 per cent.

A total of 12,625 schools participated in the examinations, and 4,105 schools achieved 100 per cent results. Among those 4,105 schools, 1,365 were government schools.