Placements at IITs: 64% students yet to secure jobs at IIT Bhilai, 46% at IIT Roorkee and Tirupati

More Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), more placement woes.

At IIT Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, 75 students out of the 208 who registered for the campus placements are yet to be placed. Hence, 64% of students are yet to secure placement.

At IIT Roorkee, 956 have been placed out of the 2,944 who registered. It may be noted that 1,762 students participated out of all those who registered. Hence, 46% of students are yet to secure placements.

At IIT Tirupati, 287 registered and 154 have been placed so far. Hence, 46% of the students are yet to secure placement.

All the aforementioned information is from the academic year 2023-24 and was received in response to Right to Information (RTI) pleas filed by Dheeraj Singh, the founder of Global IIT Alumni Support Group. Also, it may be noted that the placements are still ongoing.

At IIT Bhilai

In the academic year 2021-2022, 21 students could not secure jobs or were not placed through campus placements, whereas, in 2022-23, the number stood at 2022-2023, the number of students stood at 18.

As far as salaries go in terms of Cost To Company (CTC) in lakh per annum:

Average salary:

Academic year 2021-22 - Rs 14.12 lakh

Academic year 2022-23 - Rs 14.48 lakh

Academic year 2023-24 - Rs 13.47 lakh

Median salary:

Academic year 2021-22 - Rs 12.25 lakh

Academic year 2022-23 - Rs 14.7 lakh

Academic year 2023-24 - Rs 12 lakh

At IIT Roorkee

Academic year 2020-21 - Students registered: 2,734 | Students participated: 1,393 | Students placed: 802 | Percentage placement: 57.57%

Academic year 2021-22 - Students registered: 2,932 | Students participated: 1,358 | Students placed: 1,184 | Percentage placement: 87.18%

Academic year 2022-23 - Students registered: 2,883 | Students participated: 1,410 | Students placed: 1,126 | Percentage placement: 79.86%

Academic year 2023-24 - Students registered: 2,944 | Students participated: 1,792 | Students placed: 956 | Percentage placement: 54.26%

For BTech programme alone

Academic year 2020-21 - Students registered: 1,303 | Students participated: 740 | Students placed: 541 | Percentage placement: 73.11%

Academic year 2021-22 - Students registered: 1,326 | Students participated: 765 | Students placed: 737 | Percentage placement: 96.34%

Academic year 2022-23 - Students registered: 1,355 | Students participated: 829 | Students placed: 733 | Percentage placement: 88.42%

Academic year 2023-24 - Students registered: 1,328 | Students participated: 1,067 | Students placed: 703 | Percentage placement: 65.89%

At IIT Tirupati

Academic year 2021-22 - Students registered: 201 | Students placed: 181 | Students yet to be placed: 20

Academic year 2022-23 - Students registered: 284 | Students placed: 179 | Students yet to be placed: 105

Academic year 2023-24 - Students registered: 287 | Students placed: 154 | Students yet to be placed: The placement is still going on