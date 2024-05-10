Pakistan link unearthed in Ahmedabad school bomb threat case

A Pakistani connection to the bomb threats that targeted at least 14 schools in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has been discovered by the crime branch concerning the Ahmedabad schools bomb threat case.

The bomb threats in schools were received on May 6, just a day before the Prime Minister's visit for polling in the state.



ANI reports that at first, it was found that the threatening emails were coming from a Russian domain, tauheedl@mail.ru, in particular.



According to Sharad Singhal, Joint Commissioner of Police of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, the subsequent inquiry found a connection to a military cantonment in Pakistan.



Initially dismissed as rumours, the threatening emails were tracked back to a man named Tohik Liyakat, who operated from Pakistan under the name Ahmed Javed.



Another agency's probe revealed his involvement in dubious activities.



What happened on May 6?

On Monday, May 6, at least 14 schools in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, received bomb threats via email.

After receiving the emails, the Ahmedabad Police launched an inquiry. The police found no suspects or explosives at any of the schools, they added.

Earlier this month, a total of 131 schools in Delhi received threat emails on May 1.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official statement calling the email a "hoax".

"There is no need to panic. The mail appears to be a hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol," the official release from the MHA read.