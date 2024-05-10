Jharkhand gov’t allows schools to resume classes from May 13

The Jharkhand government issued an order today, Friday, May 10, permitting all schools to restart classes on Monday, May 13, according to an official, stated a report by PTI.



Classes in the state had been postponed up to Class VIII since April 29 due to a severe heatwave that gripped the state.



Except for prayer meetings and other activities, and sports, classes for IX to XII were permitted from 7 am to 11.30 am, he said.

“In view of the change in weather, classes above kindergarten in government, non-government aided and non-aided, and all private schools will be running as per the schedule with effect from May 13,” according to the order issued by the School Education and Literacy Department.



The vast majority of the state has received periodic light to moderate rainfall during the last two days, offering much-needed relief from the heatwave.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that maximum temperatures in broad sections of Jharkhand will remain stable for the next three to four days.

Similarly, in Kolkata, West Bengal, many schools that shifted offline due to the heatwave are now going back to functioning online, reports Times of India. A few schools are even conducting classes on Saturdays, to make up for the lost time.