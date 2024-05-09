You can get into this entrepreneur programme by ISB with a Class XII pass certificate!

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the establishment of the I-Venture Immersive programme or ‘ivi’, to promote entrepreneurship. According to ISB, the programme is open to “keen innovators from across the country”, and lets them enroll with or without any formal educational qualification beyond Class XII.



The first round of admissions for 'ivi' is now underway, with the founding cohort beginning in October. The six-month immersive experience, branded as 'more than an incubator, more than a school', will take place full-time on ISB's Hyderabad campus, says the B-School via a press release.



Designed to provide transformative support to aspiring entrepreneurs, 'ivi' will also provide funds to promising cohort members to bring their creative ideas to fruition.



Recent graduates eager to launch their start-ups; tech professionals seeking to infuse entrepreneurial thinking into their careers, woman entrepreneurs, armed force veterans, and next-generation family business owners who are eager to step beyond their family enterprises are all welcome to join the programme, ISB says.



How it works

“Through ‘ivi’, ISB will foster a vibrant ecosystem that nurtures creativity, attracts investment, and empowers visionary leaders, all crucial elements for unlocking India's entrepreneurial potential. "Our pursuit is to empower individuals from all walks of life to follow their entrepreneurial aspirations, and we are focused beyond the usual big cities, with an inclusive focus on all tiers and towns”, according to Professor Bhagwan Chowdhry, Faculty Director, I-Venture@ISB.

The application and selection procedure will include the candidate uploading videos describing their motivations; a way of selection that is not based on grades or marks.

The 'ivi' programme focuses on problem resolution through new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analysis. Additionally, students will learn accounting capabilities.



The marketing section will prioritise branding, customer-centricity, and go-to-market tactics.



Furthermore, the 'ivi' curriculum will focus on Lean Start-up entrepreneurship and Design Thinking ideas. Finance fundamentals for personal and corporate finance, negotiation skills, and supply chain management are among the topics addressed through an immersive experience and hands-on training methods, according to the press release.