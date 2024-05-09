“Leaving home for five years”: NEET aspirant texts parents, goes missing

“I don't want to study further. I won't take any wrong steps. I am leaving home for five years…”



This was the last message sent by a 19-year-old aspirant of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) to his family before he went missing from his room in Kota, Rajasthan, said the police today, Thursday, May 9.



The missing boy, Rajendra Prasad Meena, a resident of Gangapur, Rajasthan, has been studying at a coaching institute for the past three years, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Sharma.



On May 6, a day after completing the NEET exam, Meena texted his parents that he did not want to continue his studies and would be leaving home for five years, PTI reports.



He warned that no one should call him because he would break his SIM card and sell the phone. He carried Rs 8,000 with him.



If necessary, he would call his family and other relatives, the DSP stated.



Meena also persuaded his mother not to worry, assuring her that he would not take any wrong steps, according to the DSP.



Following this, Meena's family hurried to the Paying Guest (PG) accommodation where he was staying and filed a missing person report with the Vigyan Nagar police station.



During the investigation, Kalpana Sharma, the owner and caretaker of the PG, stated that Meena was a happy person who cleared all of his outstanding bills before leaving his room.



He told them he was heading home, according to DSP who stated that efforts are being undertaken to track down Meena.