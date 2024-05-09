IIT Gandhinagar: 59% of students yet to secure jobs, placements ongoing, RTI reveals

At the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar, 59% of the students are yet to secure placements, as per an RTI response received from the IIT today, Thursday, May 9.

It may be noted that the placement for the current academic year is still ongoing.

What's more? In the years 2023 and 2022, 29% and 25% of the students, respectively, were not placed.

The Right To Information (RTI) plea was filed by Dheeraj Kumar Singh on April 11, 2024. Dheeraj Singh is the Founder of an online forum with the name Global IIT Alumni Support Group.

The number of students who registered during the campus placements in the academic year 2023-2024 are 398; during the academic year of 2022-2023 and 2021-2022 the number of students who registered were 257 and 234, respectively, as per the RTI.

When it comes to the median and average salaries in lakh, here are the figures:

- Academic year 2023-2024: Median salary Rs 14.43 lakh | Average salary Rs 18.20 lakh

- Academic year 2022-2023: Median salary Rs 14.10 lakh | Average salary Rs 17.85 lakh

- Academic year 2021-2022: Median salary Rs 12.00 lakh | Rs 14.08 lakh

As far as the number of students who couldn't secure a job via campus placements goes, this year, the number of students yet to be placed are 235 and the placements are still ongoing.

In the academic year 2022-2023, 75 weren't able to find jobs while in the academic year 2021-2022, 59 students weren't able to find jobs.

In the last RTI filed by Dheeraj Singh, who is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and IIM Calcutta, it was revealed that in the current academic year 2023-2024, 46% of students are yet to secure placements at IIT Hyderabad. Also, 23% and 22% of students were not placed in year 2023 and 2022, respectively.