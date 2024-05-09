Bookaroo Children's Lit Fest to debut in Sri Lanka tomorrow, May 10

The first edition of the Bookaroo Children's Literature Festival in Colombo, Sri Lanka will begin on Friday, May 10. More than 20 speakers from five nations are slated to participate in 50 programmes, spanning two days.

The festival will include storytelling, workshops, writing sessions, and arts and crafts activities for children aged four to fourteen.



The participants include authors like Arefa Tehsin, Chantal-Fleur Sandjon, Professor JB Disanayaka, Janaki Galappatti, Nadishka Aloysius, Rukhshanie Weerasooriya Wijemanne, and Shehan Karunatilaka.



Illustrators Ashok Rajagopalan, Canato Jimo, Deepa Balsavar, Irushi Tenekkoon, Lavanya Karthik, Nina Sabnani, Priya Kuriyan, Savio Mascarenhas, and Shenuka Corea, as well as storytellers Alicia Dongjoo Bang, Champa Saha, and Lavanya Prasad, are expected to attend the festival.

Speaking to PTI about the fest's events, Festival Director Swati Roy said there is a "great mix of Sri Lankan and international speakers speaking on diverse subjects and bringing flavours from different parts of the world.”

She described the sessions as ranging from poetry to illustration workshops to an ongoing all-day, all-ages activity to keep youngsters who missed a session occupied.



She thanked the collaborators in Sri Lanka, particularly Bernadine Anderson, Founder of the La Petite Fleur (LPF) Schools and Adityavikram More, stating that their enthusiasm helped make this edition possible.



The festival is being presented by LPF (La Petite Fleur) Schools to celebrate 30 years of service to the child.



Bookaroo is the "perfect complement to our belief that learning is a never-ending story and can only happen with meaningful relationships”, says Bernadine Anderson.

She adds, “This completely non-ticketed two days of storytelling and so much more will celebrate each child, teacher, parent, and significant relationships that tell the special story of the LPF schools".

Bookaroo is arguably India's first and biggest children's literature festival, organised by the Bookaroo Trust.

The festival began in 2008 as a one-off event in New Delhi and has now expanded to sixteen cities.