CISCE discontinues merit lists for Class X, XII exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has discontinued merit lists for Class X and XII exams from this year to avoid unhealthy competition among students, board officials said today, Monday, May 6, stated a report by PTI.

The results for CISCE Class X and XII Board exams were announced today, Monday morning, May 6, in which the pass percentage saw a marginal increase from last year.

"We have discontinued the practice of issuing merit lists for board exams from this year. The move is aimed at avoiding unhealthy competition among students," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Jospeh Emmanuel said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had last year stopped the practice of announcing merit lists for the both these board classes.

During the pandemic, when Board exams were not conducted due to the closure of schools and students were marked using alternative evaluation methods, both CBSE and CISCE had not issued any merit list.

However, the practice was resumed after the schools reopened.

Here's how you can check your CISCE Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) results 2024, as stated in a report by The Economic Times:

1) Visit https://cisce.org/

2) Click on the tab labelled "Results"

3) Look for the link which says, "ICSE (Class 10) Results 2024" or "ISC (Class 12) Results 2024"

4) Results can be checked via the available downloadable PDFs

5) To access individual scorecards, key in your login credentials