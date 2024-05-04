Weeks before NEET PG, NBEMS introduces mandatory time-bound sections with MCQs; medical experts decry move

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), Delhi, has announced the introduction of mandatory time-bound sections in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format, based on the examination. This was announced today, Saturday, May 4 as per a notice from NBEMS.

Announced just six weeks before National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG), this has created an uproar.

Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chairman, Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), took to X to share, "We are always against any kind of changes which are last minute. @NbeIndia should refrain from treating young aspirants who are graduates doctors like lab rats."

Dr Krishnan said that FAIMA is against this step.

"With just 6 weeks before NEETPG 2024 when preparations are in full swing, NBEMS shouldn’t change the whole pattern of exams. It’s not right time to change as the plan for the previous pattern has been known to all students and notice and information like this shall hamper the preparation," shared Dr Rishi Raj Sinha, National General Secretary, FAIMA.

"We don’t like it. Seems unreasonable and hurried. On the day of #NEET PG, you’re basically giving 5 EXAMS back to back, each of 42 minutes duration!" tweeted Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA).

"Implementing a new pattern like in NEET-PG 2024, with time-bound sections and no review option, can be challenging for candidates. Lack of prior information might cause unnecessary stress and hinder performance", tweeted medical activist Dr Vivek Pandey.