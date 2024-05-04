Rohith Vemula's mother Radhika Vemula meets Telangana CM over closure report to seek justice

Radhika Vemula, mother of PhD scholar Rohith Vemula who died by suicide in 2016, met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and submitted a letter today, Saturday, May 4. The letter was regarding Rohith Vemula suicide case and delivery of justice.

The Investigation Officer of the case submitted a closure report which stated that Rohith Vemula was not a Dalit and it absolved Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, who was then the Minister for Human Resources Development (HRD); Secunderabad Member of Parliament (MP) Bandaru Dattatreya; Member of Legislative Council (MLC) N Ramachander Rao; the then Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leaders.

The letter raised objections to the report. The letter presented a "request for a fair inquiry and re-investigate the case" which was "related to the caste-based atrocities committed against Dalit students including Rohith Vemula".

It presented a "request to issue directions to the respected police public prosecutor to withdraw cases against students and faculty of University of Hyderabad involved in Rohith Vemula Movement". It also requested that appropriate action should be initiated against the Investigating Officer for producing a fabricated report.

"We have given a representation to the CM who has promised us a fair and transparent investigation to deliver justice to Rohith Vemula. We believe that the Congress government will reinvestigate the case," Vemula Raja said, stated a report by ANI.

Telangana Director General of Police, via a press release dated May 3, informed that they will a petition in the Telangana High Court urging reinvestigation.