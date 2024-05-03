Rohith Vemula suicide: Telangana DGP decides to conduct further investigation into case

A press note from the Director-General of Police (DGP), Telangana, notified that further investigation will be conducted into the case of the death of Rohith Vemula, the PhD scholar from University of Hyderabad (UoH) who died by suicide in January 2016. The press note was dated today, Friday, May 3.

"As some doubts have been expressed by the mother and others of the deceased Rohit Vemula on the investigation conducted, it has been decided to conduct further investigation into the case. A petition will be filed in the Court concerned requesting the Hon’ble Magistrate to permit further investigation into the case," says the public notice.

It also clarified that the final closure report was official filed in the jurisdictional court on March 21, 2024 by the Investigation Officer. It also mentioned that the Investigation Officer in the case was Assistant Commissioner of Police, Madhapur and that the final closure report in the case was prepared last year, that is, before November 2023 itself based on the investigation conducted.

This press note was issued owing to the various news stories and reports are circulating on print, electronic and social media channels regarding the Rohith Vemula case at Gachibowli Police Station.

The closure report mentioned that Rohith Vemula was not a Dalit and it absolved Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, who was then the Minister for Human Resources Development (HRD); Secunderabad Member of Parliament (MP) Bandaru Dattatreya; Member of Legislative Council (MLC) N Ramachander Rao; the then Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leaders.