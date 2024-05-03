IIT Hyderabad: 46% of students yet to secure placements, Phase 2 underway, reveals RTI

At the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, placement woes have been reported.

In the current academic year 2023-2024, 46% of students are yet to secure placements. Also, 23% and 22% of students were not placed in year 2023 and 2022, respectively.

This is as per information furnished by a Right To Information (RTI) plea filed by Dheeraj Singh, Founder of an online forum with the name Global IIT SC/ST (Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe) Alumni Support Group, which EdexLive has access to. The RTI was filed on April 11, 2024.

While the Phase 2 of the placement season at the IIT is still underway, as of now, 451 students have secured jobs. It may be noted that 843 students have registered so far.

In the academic year 2022-23, as many as 585 students were placed out of the 762 registered, which means, the percentage of those unplaced stood at 23%. Similarly, in the academic year 2021-22, 519 received job offers out of the 666 students who registered, pegging the percentage of unplaced students at 22%.

Average salary

When it comes to average salary per annum, here are the figures:

- Academic year 2021-2022 - Average salary was Rs 21.55 lakh and the median salary was Rs 15 lakh

- Academic year 2022-23 - Average salary was Rs 16.98 lakh and the median salary was Rs 18 lakh

- Academic year 2023-24 - Average salary was Rs 22.96 and the median salary was Rs 20 lakh

Dheeraj Singh is also an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, whose RTIs have revealed crucial information in the past as well.