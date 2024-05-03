Former DU prof to contest for Lok Sabha elections on BSP ticket from Chandigarh

Dr Ritu Singh, an ad-hoc teacher who was suspended from Delhi University and since then, has been constantly protesting for being removed from her position, will now be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Chandigarh. She is the candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

As per a post by Bahujan Lives Matter (BLM), a platform dedicated to amplifying cases related to the violation of Human Rights of individual and groups belonging to Dalit, Adivasi and Backward classes, this announcement was made on Thursday, May 2.

The announcement happened under the guidance of BSP National President and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Kumari Mayawati, and with the permission of BSP Central In-charge, Randhir Singh, the post by BLM informed.

The event saw the participation of several prominent BSP leaders.