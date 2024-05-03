Former DU prof to contest for Lok Sabha elections on BSP ticket from Chandigarh

Dr Ritu Singh, an ad-hoc teacher who was suspended from Delhi University and since then, has been constantly protesting for being removed from her position, will now be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Chandigarh. She is the candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
As per a post by Bahujan Lives Matter (BLM), a platform dedicated to amplifying cases related to the violation of Human Rights of individual and groups belonging to Dalit, Adivasi and Backward classes, this announcement was made on Thursday, May 2.
The announcement happened under the guidance of BSP National President and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Kumari Mayawati, and with the permission of BSP Central In-charge, Randhir Singh, the post by BLM informed.
The event saw the participation of several prominent BSP leaders.
"I assure that we will take the mission of BSP to every household and make the wave of Ambedkarism and Honorable Saheb's Blue Revolution successful", Dr Singh posted on social media platform X on May 2.
Who is Dr Ritu Singh?
Professor Dr Ritu Singh was an ad-hoc teacher in the Psychology department of Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College (DRC) before she was removed from her position without any notice in August 2020. She alleged that caste discrimination was behind this termination.
Since September 2023, the former teacher has been protesting continuously outside the Arts Faculty of Delhi University demanding the removal of Daulat Ram College’s Principal Dr Savita Roy.