ETS launches TOEFL India Championship for study abroad aspirants

ETS, a global education and talent solutions organisation, introduced the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) India Championship, a national level competition that is offering prize money to Indian study abroad aspirants, stated a press release from the organisation.

With total prize money of Rs 15 lakh to be won, the TOEFL India Championship, designed specifically for Indian students, provides participants with a platform to demonstrate English proficiency and academic excellence.

This nationwide competition consists of two rounds:

- Round 1 involves a 20-minute quiz

- Round 2 requires participants to take the TOEFL iBT test up to July 31, 2024

This offers the aspirants an opportunity to compete for total prize money of Rs 11 lakh to further their study abroad ambitions.

The TOEFL India Championship is open for a diverse range of participants, includes eligible candidates from third or fourth year college students currently pursuing undergraduate (UG) programmes at accredited Indian Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

Furthermore, individuals who have completed undergraduate (UG) or graduate studies in India and are eyeing higher education opportunities abroad are encouraged to join.

Notably, professionals with up to two (2) years of verifiable full-time or part-time work experience are also eligible.

This criteria ensures that aspiring scholars and professionals alike have the opportunity to compete for the TOEFL India Championship.

To register for the TOEFL India Championship and learn more about the competition, visit https://www.etsindia.org/toefl-india-championship-social/