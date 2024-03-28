Malla Reddy University allows detained students to appear for exams after protests?

Malla Reddy University, Maisammaguda, Hyderabad has allegedly allowed detained students to appear for the regular semester-end ongoing examinations. Earlier, it was reported that more than 60 students from the Bachelor in Science (BSc) department were detained and were not allowed to appear for the exams due to their backlogs and low marks.

Most of the students missed their exams on March 14, 15 and 16 as the college authorities including Dean, School of Agricultural Science Dr A Raja Reddy and Vice-Chancellor Dr VSK Reddy allegedly entered the classroom and verbally informed a group of students about their detention. The reason for the detention was backlogs from the first year, claim students.

Protesting against the alleged detention on March 18, about 30 students from third-year BSc and about 40 students from fourth-year of the same course, staged a demonstration. Following this, the college was shut for one week, claims a student who was detained.

Cancelling detention?

On the condition of anonymity, the student further revealed, “On March 26, I received a call from the university official instructing me to collect the hall ticket for the exam starting from March 27. And on the exam day, I was allowed to write my exam without any hassle.”

Further, when asked about the exams that were missed, the student said the information is yet to be ascertained about conducting the exam again. However, a representative of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Radhakrishna said, “The university officials said they will disclose information about the missed exams after 10 days.”

As reported earlier, the students had even applied for re-evaluation due to the alleged unacceptable supplementary results.

(EdexLive has reached out to the officials and the response is awaited.)