Kota: NEET aspirant from UP village discovered hanging in his room

On Tuesday, March 26, officials reported that a NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh died by suicide in Kota, Rajasthan.

The deceased was identified as Uruj, 20. He hailed from the Samdhan village of Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, and had been living in Kota for the past year. He was preparing for NEET at a coaching institute, according to IANS.

On Tuesday morning, March 26, his family members contacted him several times, but he did not answer. They then called his friends in the Jawahar Nagar area, who arrived at the area and alerted the owner that the student was not receiving calls. Police were summoned right away when a security guard went to his room, and he did not respond to repeated knocks on his door.

The police arrived and forced open the door to discover Uruj's body hanging from the fan.

According to Vigyan Nagar police officers, the student was barely getting average grades in school. According to the officials, the reasons are now being determined, and further investigation is underway.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666