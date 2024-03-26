Kidnapped Tripura teenager rescued in Ahmedabad after three months

A young girl was rescued by Tripura Police from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, more than three months after being kidnapped by a minor, as per reports from a police official.

Jayanta Karmakar, the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Kailashahar in Unakoti district, told IANS that following a specific complaint, the police initiated an extensive investigation, leveraging various technologies such as cyber technology. Their efforts bore fruit when the 16-year-old girl was recently traced to Ahmedabad.

As a result, a Tripura Police team led by the investigating officer, Sub Inspector Pompi Nath, travelled to Ahmedabad to rescue the girl, who was kidnapped on December 18 last year.

“With the help of Gujarat Police, the Tripura Police team rescued the girl from a locality in Ahmedabad on Saturday and also arrested the accused, who kidnapped the girl, from the same locality. Both are brought back to Kailashahar on Sunday night,” Karmakar told the media.

The girl received the necessary medical treatment and was reunited with her family on Monday, March 25. Meanwhile, the accused youth was presented before a local court on the same day and charged with kidnapping along with other offences.