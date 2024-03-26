Kerala adds over 3 lakh young voters to electoral roll; leads nation

According to recent data provided by the Election Commission of India, a staggering 3,11,805 new voters have registered in the state. This rapid surge in the number of young voters is the first of its kind in the country, reports ANI.

This surge in voter registration particularly among the youth segment, aged between 18 and 19, signifies a notable increase in political participation and awareness among the younger demographic ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, ANI reports.

Sanjay Kaul, Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala, stated that extensive awareness programmes and activities conducted under the auspices of the Chief Electoral Office, as well as campaigns conducted in districts under the leadership of District Electoral Officers, have all contributed to an increase in the number of young voters.

The draft list, which earlier contained 77,176 voters, climbed to 2,88,533 in the final list issued on January 22. According to data as of March 25, there are 3,88,951 young voters aged 18 to 19.

Up to 3,11,805 new voters have registered since the draft Electoral Roll was released on October 23, 2023.

The final list included 309 transgender voters, up from 268 on the draft Electoral Roll. As of March 26, there are 338 people on the list.